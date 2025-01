Rockstar (not to be confused with Rockstar OG) is a hybrid cross of the popular strains Rock Bud and Sensi Star with skunky sweet flavors and a pungent earthy aroma. Relaxing and appetite inducing, Rockstar is a great strain for those dealing with eating disorders or lack of appetite due to harsh chemotherapy treatments, as well as chronic pain, insomnia, nausea, stress, and PTSD.

