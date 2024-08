Rogue Thunder is a potent and energizing sativa-dominant hybrid known for its powerful effects and rich flavor profile. Rogue Thunder offers a vibrant mix of earthy pine and citrus notes, often with a hint of spiciness. The flavor profile complements the aroma, delivering a smooth smoke that leaves a tangy, herbal aftertaste. Rogue Thunder promotes a spacey cerebral effect, providing an intense, invigorating head high that promotes creativity, focus, and a general sense of euphoria.

