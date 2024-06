Root Beer Kush is a sativa dominant hybrid strain with little known about its origin strains. This strain boasts a fruity orange flavor profile with notes of sweet vanilla and an herbal spice. Root Beer Kush promotes a heady and euphoric buzz that may relieve ADD/ADHD; anxiety, bipolar disorder, chronic pain, depression, fatigue, headaches/ migraines, insomnia, PTSD, and stress.

Show more