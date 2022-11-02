About this product
We have taken the full plant power of our RSO and turned it in to an easy to use, easy to dose cannabis infused MCT tincture. Our NEW RSO Droppers can be ingested orally, sublingually (under the tongue,) or added to a food or drink of your choice. These little bottles harbor all of the therapeutic benefits of our RSO and the graduated dropper makes dosing a breeze.
Our Recovery Dropper contains all of the top cannabinoids being evaluated today, as well as a tropical terpene and flavor profile. With mood elevating, inflammation fighting, and pain relieving abilities, the Recovery RSO Dropper is an amazing product to naturally relieve and recover the body after any strenuous activity or even just a long day.
About this brand
Cannalicious Labs
Cannalicious Labs is a cannabis extraction company providing Michigan's medical and adult use market with top of the line concentrates.
State License(s)
AU-P-000116
PR-000052
PR-000057