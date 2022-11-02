We have taken the full plant power of our RSO and turned it in to an easy to use, easy to dose cannabis infused MCT tincture. Our NEW RSO Droppers can be ingested orally, sublingually (under the tongue,) or added to a food or drink of your choice. These little bottles harbor all of the therapeutic benefits of our RSO and the graduated dropper makes dosing a breeze.



Our Recovery Dropper contains all of the top cannabinoids being evaluated today, as well as a tropical terpene and flavor profile. With mood elevating, inflammation fighting, and pain relieving abilities, the Recovery RSO Dropper is an amazing product to naturally relieve and recover the body after any strenuous activity or even just a long day.