Finally! An edible with the benefits of full plant medicine! Take out the guesswork and experience the power of RSO now in gummy form! Our Recovery RSO gummies come with a sativa enhanced terpene profile and juicy mango flavor. Packed with top cannabinoids including CBD, CBC, CBG, CBN, and of course THC - these gummies were designed to nourish our bodies with the complete power of the cannabis plant. RSO Gummies are also made with nano-technology to provide fast-acting results! We recommend trying as a post-workout supplement!
Cannalicious Labs is a cannabis extraction company providing Michigan's medical and adult use market with top of the line concentrates.