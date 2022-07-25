Sensi Star is a potent indica with a high THC percentage that hits hard and stays a while. Sensi Star will leave you feeling calm and relaxed from head to toe. This strains sedating powers make it a great choice for those having a hard time sleeping, but not before the giving the user a cold hard case of the munchies. Sensi Star's flavor and aromas are a classic mixture of both earthy pine and sweet citrus.
