Girl Scout cookies X Pink Panties
Sherbet Cake has a sweet berry taste with notes of warm vanilla. She produces a euphoric, happy high that promotes creativity and relaxation.
Cannalicious Labs
Cannalicious Labs is a cannabis extraction company providing Michigan's medical and adult use market with top of the line concentrates.