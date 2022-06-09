"Skunk #1 radiates an aromatic blend of sour skunkiness and subtle earthy notes. This hybrid offers elevated creativity through its high-energy buzz, while stress and appetite loss melt away with Skunk #1’s potency."



Wax is a terpene and cannabinoid-rich concentrate with a cream- like texture that provides a rich- flavorful experience. Extracted with care and precision at Cannalicious Labs.