About this product
Cannalicious Live Resin now available in 7.0 gram "Baller Jars."
Skywalker OG - Hybrid
Skywalker X OG Kush
Flavors: Spicy, Herbal, Diesel
Aroma: Pungent, Earthy, Gassy
Effects: Strong Body High, Relaxed, Happy
Good For: Depression, Anxiety
About this brand
Cannalicious Labs
Cannalicious Labs is a cannabis extraction company providing Michigan's medical and adult use market with top of the line concentrates.
State License(s)
AU-P-000116
PR-000052
PR-000057