Slazerbeam is an energizing sativa-dominant hybrid cross of Super Lemon Haze and Gupta Kush. This combination brings together the uplifting, citrusy characteristics of Super Lemon Haze with the calming, euphoric effects of Gupta Kush. Users often describe Slazerbeam's aroma as a blend of earthy notes with hints of citrus and sweet herbs. The flavor profile includes tastes reminiscent of herbal tea, lemon, and sage.

