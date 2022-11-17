About this product
Do-Si-Do x Purple Punch
Indica Dominant Hybrid
Pungent and sweet flavor profile - tasting of grapes and berries
Ideal for relaxation and sleep issues
No product reviews
About this brand
Cannalicious Labs
Cannalicious Labs is a cannabis extraction company providing Michigan's medical and adult use market with top of the line concentrates.
State License(s)
AU-P-000116
PR-000052
PR-000057