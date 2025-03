Snow White is a happy and relaxing indica cannabis strain created by crossing Norther Lights and White Widow. This strain boasts flavors of sweet citrus, as well as a deep woody aroma with hints of that same citrus. Because of its strong effects, Snow White is often used medicinally and may help treat conditions such as - chronic pain, depression, fatigue, fibromyalgia, hypertension, insomnia, loss of appetite, nausea, and stress

