Sonic Screwdriver is a sativa-dominant hybrid cross between Orange Cream Soda and Trainwreck. Sonic Screwdriver offers a rich bouquet of zesty citrus notes, particularly reminiscent of oranges, complemented by earthy undertones. The flavor mirrors this aromatic profile, delivering sweet citrus and creamy earth tones. Users often experience an uplifting and energetic high, characterized by enhanced focus and creativity.

