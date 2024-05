Sour Amnesia is a euphoric and uplifting sativa dominant strain created by crossing Sour Diesel and Amnesia. This happy making strain packs a citrusy punch with a flavor profile of sweet lemon, tart grapefruit, diesel undertones, as well as similar citrus and diesel aromas with earthy and floral notes. Sour Amnesia may relieve symptoms associated with ADD/ADHD, anxiety, bipolar disorder, pain, nausea, fatigue, and migraines.

