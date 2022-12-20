About this product
Also known as "Sour Apple Diesel," Sour Apple is a hybrid strain created by crossing Sour Diesel with Cinderella 99. Extremely potent and relaxing, this strain is ideal for unwinding after a long day or for a lazy Sunday afternoon and said to be a great option for those dealing with stress and chronic pain..
Cannalicious Labs is a cannabis extraction company providing Michigan's medical and adult use market with top of the line concentrates.
AU-P-000116
PR-000052
PR-000057