Sour Apple is a pleasant and potent indica strain created by crossing Sour Diesel and Cinderella 99 with a pungent sour apple flavor that sweetens upon exhale. Sour Apple starts as a mellow and energizing head high that leaves you motivated and focused and slowly fades into a body melting buzz that leaves you relaxed while still functional. Sour Apple may relieve anxiety, chronic pain, inflammation, loss of appetite, and stress.

