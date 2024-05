Sour Banana Sherbet is an evenly balanced hybrid strain created through crossing the tangy AJ's Sour Diesel with the sugary sweet Banana Sherbet. This strain boasts euphoric, focused, happy, uplifting, and relaxing effects as well as a diesel flavor profile with notes of sweet and sour fruit. Sour Banana Sherbet is a great option for anorexia, depression, nausea, and stress.

