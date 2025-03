Sour Candy is a social sativa dominant cannabis strain, great for daytime use, and created by crossing Sour Diesel and Bubble Gum. This strain boasts a flavor profile of both sweet tropical fruit and pungent diesel with notes of sour grapefruit. Sour Candy produces a euphoric and powerfully uplifting effect said to be effective for stress, anxiety, migraines, and glaucoma.

