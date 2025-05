Sour Diesel, often called Sour D, is a legendary sativa-dominant strain celebrated for its fast-acting, energizing effects and unmistakable pungent, diesel-like aroma. A classic cross of Chemdawg 91 and Super Skunk, this strain delivers a sharp, fuel-forward scent with hints of lemon zest and earthy funk. The high from Sour Diesel is cerebral, uplifting, and long-lasting, making it a go-to for daytime use, creativity, and mental clarity.

