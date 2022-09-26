About this product
Sour Dubb is an energizing hybrid strain with a sweet and sour odor and a strong diesel flavor met with a sweet fruity after taste.
Blend of both head and body effects.
Arousing and euphoric, Sour Dubb is said to be a good strain for stress, anxiety, and depression.
About this brand
Cannalicious Labs
Cannalicious Labs is a cannabis extraction company providing Michigan's medical and adult use market with top of the line concentrates.
State License(s)
AU-P-000116
PR-000052
PR-000057