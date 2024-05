Sour Lemon OG is a creative and social sativa dominant strain created by crossing the delicious California Sour and Lemon OG strains. Sour Lemon OG promotes a cerebral head rush that provides a sense of motivation and energy with social tendencies. Sour Lemon OG boasts a sweet and sour citrus flavor of lemon and limes, with notes of apples and a similar aroma with an earthy kick. This strain is said to be good for pain, stress, social anxiety, ADD/ADHD, and fatigue.

