Sour Pebbles is a sativa-dominant hybrid known for its vibrant flavor, loud aroma, and energetic effects. A cross between Alien Diesel and Fruity Pebbles, this strain delivers a punchy scent of sour citrus, tropical fruit, and a hint of fuel. The effects of Sour Pebbles are uplifting, clear-headed, and creativity-boosting, making it a perfect pick for daytime sessions, social gatherings, or knocking out your to-do list with a smile. It offers a smooth, focused high without heavy sedation, ideal for those seeking a bright, functional buzz.



