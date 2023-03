Sour Pebbles is a fun and fruity sativa dominant hybrid that promotes a talkative, energetic, and uplifting experience. Sour Pebbles is created by crossing Fruity Pebbles OG with Alien Diesel and gives a berry and lime candy aroma with a sweet and sour citrus flavor profile. This strain is great for anxiety, stress, fatigue, headaches, and nausea.

