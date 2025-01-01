About this product
Sour Tangie is a sativa-dominant hybrid that delivers an energetic, uplifting high paired with a bold, citrus-forward flavor. A cross between East Coast Sour Diesel and Tangie, this strain bursts with the zesty aroma of sour orange peel, diesel, and a hint of sweet skunk, making it a favorite for terp lovers.
About this brand
Cannalicious Labs
Cannalicious Labs is a cannabis extraction company providing Michigan's medical and adult use market with top of the line concentrates.
License(s)
- MI, US: AU-P-000116
- MI, US: PR-000052
- MI, US: PR-000057
