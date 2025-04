Sour Tangie is a sativa-dominant hybrid that delivers an energetic, uplifting high paired with a bold, citrus-forward flavor. A cross between East Coast Sour Diesel and Tangie, this strain bursts with the zesty aroma of sour orange peel, diesel, and a hint of sweet skunk, making it a favorite for terp lovers.



The effects of Sour Tangie hit quickly with a wave of mental clarity, focus, and creative energy, making it perfect for daytime use or when you need a motivating boost. It’s ideal for tackling tasks, sparking conversation, or diving into artistic projects.

