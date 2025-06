Space Face is a potent indica-dominant hybrid that delivers a deeply relaxing experience with a dreamy, cosmic twist. A cross of Skywalker OG and Face Off OG, this strain lives up to its name by launching your mind into a euphoric, spacey head high while your body melts into calm, full-body sedation. Its aroma is a pungent blend of earthy kush, sweet herbs, and a touch of fuel, while the flavor carries hints of spice, pine, and creamy undertones. The high is heavy-hitting and long-lasting, perfect for evening use, winding down, or catching some serious couch time.

