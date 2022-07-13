Strawberry Banana is a delicious indica leaning hybrid that comes from crossing the strains Bubble Gum and Banana Kush. Fruity, creamy, pungent, and spicy aromas matched with an easy going, mellow high, it is easy to see why Strawberry Banana is so popular among cannabis consumers. Strawberry Banana will leave you relaxed and sleepy and is said to be great for both moderate to severe pain.