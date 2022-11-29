About this product
Strawberry Cough is a energetic and uplifting sativa strain known for its sweet, skunky, strawberry flavor and ability to get the user motivated and chatty!
Cerebral and Euphoric, Strawberry Cough is sure to make you one happy camper!
Cannalicious Labs
Cannalicious Labs is a cannabis extraction company providing Michigan's medical and adult use market with top of the line concentrates.
State License(s)
AU-P-000116
PR-000052
PR-000057