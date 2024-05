Strawberry Diesel Wax is a creative and evenly balanced hybrid strain created by crossing Strawberry Cough and NYC Diesel. This strain boasts a flavor profile of mainly sweet strawberries and a hint of diesel as well as a pungent diesel aroma that is sure to turn your head. Strawberry Diesel is a great option for chronic pain, bipolar disorder, depression, fatigue, insomnia, migraines, and stress.

