Strawberry Frost is an indica-dominant hybrid cannabis strain, resulting from the crossbreeding of a Strawberry Cough/Deep Chunk hybrid with Space Queen. This combination yields a strain known for its calming effects and distinctive flavor profile. Strawberry Frost offers a sweet and sour lemon candy flavor that intensifies with each inhale. Users often report that Strawberry Frost induces a relaxed and whimsical state, calming the body while elevating the mind. These effects make it suitable for alleviating stress, anxiety, and general restlessness.

