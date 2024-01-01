Strawberry Lemonade Wax - Sativa

by Cannalicious Labs
About this product

Strawberry Lemonade is a sativa-dominant hybrid cannabis strain celebrated for its sweet, fruity flavors and uplifting effects. It is created by crossing Strawberry Cough with Lemon OG, resulting in a refreshing, citrusy experience that’s perfect for daytime use.
About this brand

Cannalicious Labs
Cannalicious Labs is a cannabis extraction company providing Michigan's medical and adult use market with top of the line concentrates.

License(s)

  • MI, US: AU-P-000116
  • MI, US: PR-000052
  • MI, US: PR-000057
