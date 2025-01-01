Strawberry Mango Haze is a sativa-dominant hybrid bursting with tropical flavor and uplifting energy. A mouthwatering cross of Strawberry Cough, Mango Haze, and possibly another Haze lineage. The aroma is an irresistible mix of ripe strawberries, juicy mango, and a hint of sweet citrus. The high from Strawberry Mango Haze is energizing, creative, and mood-boosting, making it a go-to choice for daytime use or whenever you need a spark of motivation.

read more