Sugar Punch is a sativa-dominant hybrid that delivers a sweet kick of energy and euphoria, living up to its name with bold flavor and balanced power. A flavorful cross between Super Silver Haze and The One, this strain offers an enticing aroma of sugary berries, citrus, and a touch of spice. The high from Sugar Punch hits quickly with a burst of uplifting, creative energy, followed by a mellow body relaxation that keeps you grounded without feeling heavy.

