Super Dolato is an indica dominant hybrid shatter processed by Cannalicious Labs. Super Dolato comes with an extremely peaceful and calming buzz that promotes complete relaxation throughout the mind and body and is said to be a great option for those suffering from severe cramps and muscle spasms. Sweet berries and pine make up the flavor profile of this strain with earthy undertones and notes of spice.
Cannalicious Labs is a cannabis extraction company providing Michigan's medical and adult use market with top of the line concentrates.