Super Silver Haze is an uplifting sativa strain created by crossing Skunk x Northern Lights x Haze. SSH is both skunky and citrusy and produces an energizing long lasting body high said to be good for those dealing with stress and lack of appetite.



Wax is a terpene and cannabinoid-rich concentrate with a cream- like texture that provides a rich- flavorful experience. Extracted with care and precision at Cannalicious Labs.