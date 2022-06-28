Super Silver Haze is an uplifting sativa strain created by crossing Skunk x Northern Lights x Haze. SSH is both skunky and citrusy and produces an energizing long lasting body high said to be good for those dealing with stress and lack of appetite.
Wax is a terpene and cannabinoid-rich concentrate with a cream- like texture that provides a rich- flavorful experience. Extracted with care and precision at Cannalicious Labs.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.