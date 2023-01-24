About this product
Superboof is a hybrid cross between Black Cherry Punch and Tropicana Cookies. Sour citrus flavors mix with sweet and fruity tang for a vibrant aroma and equally zesty flavor profile. Euphoric and creative, Superboof is a giggly daytime option that helps promotes focus and relaxation.
Cannalicious Labs
Cannalicious Labs is a cannabis extraction company providing Michigan's medical and adult use market with top of the line concentrates.
AU-P-000116
PR-000052
PR-000057