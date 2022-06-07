About this product
Tangerine Dream is a sativa leaning hybrid strain that is known for it's euphoric and uplifting effects. It's citrusy sweet aromas are matched with an orange tropical flavor profile with hints of sweet berries mixed in.
Tangerine Dream is well known for it's ability to ease pain while still leaving the user with a clear focused head.
About this brand
Cannalicious Labs
Cannalicious Labs is a cannabis extraction company providing Michigan's medical and adult use market with top of the line concentrates.