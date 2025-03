Tangerine Man is a sativa dominant hybrid recognized for its uplifting effects and bright citrus flavor. True to its name, Tangerine Man offers a pronounced citrus aroma, reminiscent of tangerines and grapefruits, accompanied by subtle earthy undertones. The flavor profile mirrors this scent, delivering a sweet and tangy citrus taste with hints of earthiness on the exhale. Users often report an immediate cerebral uplift, characterized by enhanced mood, energy, and focus, making it suitable for daytime activities and social engagements.

