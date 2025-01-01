Tangie and Cream is a sativa-dominant hybrid that combines the zesty citrus flavors of Tangie with the smooth, rich notes of a creamy, indica-leaning counterpart. This strain is celebrated for its sweet and tangy aroma, blending fresh tangerines, vanilla, and a hint of earthiness into a refreshing and flavorful experience. Users report a burst of creative inspiration and focus, followed by a gentle relaxation that doesn’t lead to sedation.

