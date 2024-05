The Cough is a rare sativa dominant hybrid strain with happy, uplifting, and giggly effects and created through crossing the classic Northern Lights #5 X Haze strains. The Cough is often chosen to treat conditions such as chronic pain, depression, chronic stress, nausea, and chronic fatigue. This strain boasts a sweet spicy citrus flavor with hints of pungent pine. The aroma is very herbal and spicy with a woody citrus overtone.

