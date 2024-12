Titan Haze is a sativa-dominant hybrid cannabis strain resulting from the crossbreeding of Skunk #1 and Original Haze. This strain is known for its potent effects and distinctive flavor profile of sweet, earthy skunk aroma complemented by sharp, grassy undertones. Users often experience an immediate cerebral high characterized by uplifting and creative energy. This psychoactive buzz can lead to introspection, with the mind feeling elevated while the body remains relaxed.

