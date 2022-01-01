About this product
Tropicanna Cherry shatter from Cannalicious Labs is a sweet and sour burst of fruit flavor. Created by crossing Tropicana Cookies x Cherry Cookies, Tropicanna Cherry tastes and smells of tart citrus and over-ripened cherries. This vibrant sativa dominant hybrid produces a cerebral buzz that will leave you energized and ready to take on everything from household tasks to a nice hike in the woods.
Cannalicious Labs
Cannalicious Labs
Cannalicious Labs is a cannabis extraction company providing Michigan's medical and adult use market with top of the line concentrates.