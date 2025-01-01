Turbo Lemon Cake is a sativa-dominant cross between Turbo Diesel and Harlequin that features a sour flavor profile with undertones of pine. The aroma is earthy and pungent, with a sour diesel overtone accented by rich citrus and spices. Users often experience uplifting, mood-boosting effects that can leave a smile on their face. The high typically induces a rush of cerebral effects, promoting happy energy, creativity, and motivation.

read more