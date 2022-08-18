About this product
Undercover Butter is an indica dominant strain made from crossing Ghee Butter with Super Secret Weapon.
Aroma - Funky, Peppery
Taste - Smooth and Buttery
Effects - Happy, Relaxed, Sleepy
Good For - Pain, Anxiety, Depression, Insomnia
About this brand
Cannalicious Labs
Cannalicious Labs is a cannabis extraction company providing Michigan's medical and adult use market with top of the line concentrates.
State License(s)
AU-P-000116
PR-000052
PR-000057