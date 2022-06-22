About this product
Garlicky funk meets sweet lemon zest and fruity candy in this heavy hitting and complex live resin produced in the Labs of Cannalicious. Testing out at a whopping 89.37% total cannabinoids, 75.80% THC, the bright yellow Uptown Funk provides not only amazing flavor but also an intense high that promotes total relaxation and is said to enhance psycho activity!
Cannalicious Labs
Cannalicious Labs is a cannabis extraction company providing Michigan's medical and adult use market with top of the line concentrates.