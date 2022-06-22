"Girls hit your hallelujah

Garlicky funk meets sweet lemon zest and fruity candy in this heavy hitting and complex live resin produced in the Labs of Cannalicious. Testing out at a whopping 89.37% total cannabinoids, 75.80% THC, the bright yellow Uptown Funk provides not only amazing flavor but also an intense high that promotes total relaxation and is said to enhance psycho activity!