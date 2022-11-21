About this product
Vanilla Cream is a happy and cerebral hybrid with an uplifting body effect that makes it a perfectly balanced strain great for those struggling with chronic pain, fatigue, and stress. As its name states, the flavor profile is of creamy vanilla mixed with herbal undertones and aromas of earthy spices sweet vanilla.
Cannalicious Labs
Cannalicious Labs is a cannabis extraction company providing Michigan's medical and adult use market with top of the line concentrates.
AU-P-000116
PR-000052
PR-000057