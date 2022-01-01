Another beauty from Cannalicious Labs. Their Velvet Kush shatter glows a fluorescent mustard color and has a mild earthy-sweet aroma almost like sweet tea. The flavor profile is also mildly sweet, but carries a cheesy hash-like taste reminiscent to strains of yore.



Velvet Kush is said to be good for chronic pain, depression, chronic fatigue, nausea, and chronic stress. A great choice for daytime activities and getting stuff done around the house.