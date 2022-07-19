White Rhino is a pungent indica dominant hybrid cannabis strain created by crossing White Widow and North American Indica. Calming, euphoric, happy, and relaxing, White Rhino is a strain that is said to be great for anxiety, chronic pain, depression, stress, and insomnia. Also expect the onset of some serious munchies!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.