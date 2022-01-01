About this product
White Trufflez shatter is an indica dominant hyrbid strain with a buzz that starts in your head and slowly makes its way down to the body to ease and relax you after a long day. Earthy, funky, and skunky - White Trufflez is said to be a good strain to help those looking to relieve stress and fatigue.
Extracted with care and precision at Cannalicious Labs.
About this brand
Cannalicious Labs
Cannalicious Labs is a cannabis extraction company providing Michigan's medical and adult use market with top of the line concentrates.