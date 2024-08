Zeus OG is a cross between Pineapple OG and Deadhead OG and is often used to treat conditions such as chronic pain, insomnia, anxiety, and stress. Zeus OG has a complex aroma profile, blending earthy and piney notes with sweet, citrus undertones. Upon exhaling, you may notice hints of spice and a slightly skunky finish. The flavor mirrors the aroma, offering a pungent taste with a sweet and sour edge, often leaving a lingering citrus aftertaste.

